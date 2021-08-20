Romania Prepares to Evacuate 14 Security Staff From Kabul

Romania's foreign ministry said on Friday it was about to evacuate fourteen members of a Romanian security firm from Kabul

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Romania's foreign ministry said on Friday it was about to evacuate fourteen members of a Romanian security firm from Kabul.

"The fourteen Romanian citizens will be evacuated by the next flight of a Romanian military jet, which is currently in Islamabad," a statement read.

The Romanians were brought to a military base outside the airport and transferred to the tarmac in an "extremely complex" operation, the ministry said.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told an emergency NATO meeting on Friday that his country stood together with NATO allies in calling for unfettered access to the Kabul airport.