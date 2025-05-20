Romania President-elect Dan thanks Donald Tusk for support, stresses strategic partnership Romania-Poland must be strengthened

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The strategic partnership between Romania and Poland must be strengthened for the security of citizens from the two countries, President-elect Nicusor Dan told Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday.

'Thank you very much for your support, Donald Tusk! The strategic partnership between Romania and Poland must be strengthened, for the security of our citizens,' wrote Nicusor Dan on the social network X. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk congratulated Nicusor Dan for winning the presidential elections.

'Congratulations Nicusor Dan! Long Live free Romania!', wrote the Polish politician, leader of the (centre-right) Civic Platform party, in Romanian, English and Polish on his X account.