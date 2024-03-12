Open Menu

Romania President Iohannis Announces NATO Chief Bid

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced his candidacy to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as chief of NATO, vowing -- as a leader of a country bordering the Ukraine war -- to bring "renewal of perspective" at a crucial time for the alliance

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced his candidacy to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as chief of NATO, vowing -- as a leader of a country bordering the Ukraine war -- to bring "renewal of perspective" at a crucial time for the alliance.

For the past two years, the Western defence alliance has navigated a challenging security environment in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been tipped as the strong favourite for the job, but there have been calls for the alliance to choose its next chief from one of its newer members on the eastern flank.

When announcing his bid, Iohannis said he believed NATO needed "a renewal of the perspective on its mission".

"Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution to the discussions and the decisions adopted within NATO," he said in a statement.

"With a balanced, strong and influential representation from this region, the alliance will be able to make the best decisions according to the needs and concerns of all member states," he added.

A successor for Stoltenberg -- the former Norwegian prime minister who has overseen NATO for a decade -- is expected to be announced before a July summit in Washington.

Rutte is largely believed to be the frontrunner to replace Stoltenberg, after the United States, Britain and Germany expressed support for his potential candidacy.

Hungary, however, said the country would not support Rutte, who has previously criticised Hungary's government.

Rutte is also facing scepticism over his failure to hit NATO's defence spending target over the past decade.

- 'Firefighter' -

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvia's top diplomat Krisjanis Karins had been pushing to be in consideration but their candidacies appear to have waned and have not been made formal.

Iohannis, 64, said Romania, which joined NATO in 2004, had a "deep understanding, including from the perspective of the historical challenges facing our region, of the current security situation, created by the war launched by Russia against Ukraine."

Since last year, Romania hosts a regional hub to train pilots, including Ukrainians, to fly American-made F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv has said the country needs to fight off Russia's invasion.

Romania hosts more than 5,000 foreign troops, the largest contingent anywhere in NATO's southeastern region.

No decision on who will be the next NATO secretary general is confirmed until consensus is reached on one candidate, according to NATO rules.

Iohannis, who has been Romania's president since 2014 navigating several political crises in the past, has described himself as a "firefighter who prevented Romania from collapsing".

The former physics professor, known as "the German" because of his ancestry, has used the limited powers of the presidency to back anti-corruption protesters and boost ties with the United States.

But critics say the liberal shirks debates and lacks charisma.

He was mayor for 14 years of Sibiu, his home city in Transylvania in central Romania, once host to a sizable German minority.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Minority Russia Europe Washington German Job Germany Sibiu Alliance Estonia Romania United States Latvia Hungary Hub July All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

6 minutes ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

6 minutes ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

7 minutes ago
 Special counsel grilled over report that questione ..

Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory

6 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

6 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

6 minutes ago
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change ..

Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook

6 minutes ago
 ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualific ..

ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition

6 minutes ago
 Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationall ..

Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026

6 minutes ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

6 minutes ago
 Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From World