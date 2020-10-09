Romania recalls its ambassador from Belarus

Romania announced Friday that it was recalling its ambassador from Minsk for consultations, in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland who made similar moves over a disputed presidential election

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Romania announced Friday that it was recalling its ambassador from Minsk for consultations, in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland who made similar moves over a disputed presidential election.

"Belarus needs to understand that using diplomatic pressure on EU member states will not help dialogue and will not bring positive results," Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

Lithuania and Poland recalled their ambassadors on Monday after Minsk accused them of backing the mass protests that have erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko since the disputed August 9 election.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia and Latvia have also recalled their ambassadors to Belarus this week.

Romanian ambassador Viorel Mosanu was among the diplomats who rushed to the home of Nobel literature laureate and regime opponent Svetlana Alexievich in September to show support after she claimed to have been harassed by police and masked men.

Romania has also pledged 100,000 Euros ($118,000) to civil society groups and independent media in Belarus.