Romania Receives 2nd Patriot Air Defense System From US - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Romanian air force has received the second out of four Patriot surface-to-air missile system contracted from the United States, with the remaining two expected by April, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The second Patriot High Surface-To-Air Missile System out of the four ones that have been procured in the first stage of the acquisition program was delivered in 2022, according to the previously agreed schedule, the acceptance testing and the reception being finalized in December. The delivery of the third and fourth PATRIOT systems began in 2022, their testing and reception following to be finalized by the end of April," the statement read.

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar noted that the Patriot systems were "especially important" for Romania's defense.

"Equipping the Romanian Air Forces with PATRIOT systems provide a robust, credible, interoperable and flexible air defence capability designated to accomplish the Romanian Armed Forces' missions," Tilvar said.

The Romanian military will continue to receive training for the use of Patriots this year at the US Air Defense Artillery school, as well as in Romania, according to the statement.

Romania has contracted a total of seven Patriot systems with the US, including four under a $3.9 billion deal signed in 2017. The first Patriot system was delivered to the Romanian air force in 2020 and accepted into service in 2021.