UrduPoint.com

Romania Registers First 2 Cases Of COVID-19 Kraken Strain - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The first two cases of infection with the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 dubbed Kraken have been confirmed in Romania, Romanian media reported on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The first two cases of infection with the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 dubbed Kraken have been confirmed in Romania, Romanian media reported on Monday.

The emergence of the new subvariant was first reported last week. Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at World Health Organization, said that XBB.1.

5 is the most transmissible COVID-19 strain so far detected.

Romanian broadcaster Pro tv reported, citing doctors from Bucharest's Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases, that two cases of infection with the Kraken strain had been detected and both were experiencing mild symptoms.

Doctors believe the new strain is almost similar to all other Omicron strains in terms of clinical symptoms and mostly differs in terms of its genome.

