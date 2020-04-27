UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:46 PM

Romania Reports 303 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Romania has registered 303 new cases of infection with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 11,339, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Since the latest information was submitted by the strategic communication group, another 303 new cases of people falling ill [with COVID-19] have been recorded," it said on Facebook.

The southeastern European country previously reported 11,036 cases of infection and 608 virus-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 631.

More than 3,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The number of coronavirus infections in neighboring Moldova rose to 3,408 on Monday, with 101 deaths. The total number of people who recovered from the virus has increased to 925.

New COVID-19 cases were also reported in Europe's northern Baltic region. Latvia has confirmed six more infections and one fatality, taking the tallies to, respectively, 818 and 13. Estonia's infection tally rose by four to 1,647 cases, with a total of 50 dying from COVID-19.

