Romania Reports 5,231 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:09 PM

Romania reported on Sunday 5,231 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 513,576, according to official statistics

BUCHAREST (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Romania reported on Sunday 5,231 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 513,576, according to official statistics.

The country also reported 134 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 12,320, said the Strategic Communication Group, the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Alexandru Rafila, a well-known microbiology expert in Romania, told local media recently that the intensive care units of many hospitals across the country are now overcrowded, and the number of deaths has been increasing.

The authorities reimposed a one-month curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., throughout the country starting from Nov. 9, and successively issued two-week local lockdown orders for dozens of cities and towns with severe epidemics.

The government has also expanded mandatory mask-wearing from indoor public spaces to all public places.

