Romania reports 5,991 new COVID-19 cases

BUCHAREST (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Romania reported on Wednesday 5,991 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total infections to 571,749, according to official statistics.

The country also reported 164 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 13,862, said the Strategic Communication Group, the official novel coronavirus communication task force.