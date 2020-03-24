UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Reports Eighth Coronavirus-Related Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:18 PM

Romania Reports Eighth Coronavirus-Related Death

An eighth COVID-19 fatality was confirmed on Tuesday in Romania, according to the strategic communication group for the coronavirus pandemic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) An eighth COVID-19 fatality was confirmed on Tuesday in Romania, according to the strategic communication group for the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the authorities reported about 576 coronavirus cases and six fatalities in the country.

"A total of 576 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania to date, with 73 patients having recovered and been discharged from hospitals. In total, eight people died in Romania due to the coronavirus infection," the group was quoted as saying by the Digi 24 broadcaster.

Romania declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 16.

Like many other countries in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic, it has temporarily banned all foreign arrivals and suspended air traffic with Italy and Spain. Romania also closed its kindergartens and schools, banned public gatherings and temporarily suspended public food services. On Saturday, the Romanian government ordered a curfew and the closure of malls.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak of the coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 383,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.

Related Topics

World Europe Died Traffic Spain Italy Romania March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% ؜reduction in SEWA bills ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media suspends print publications, issue ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown can wait: Sweden goes its own way

3 minutes ago

Police stage flag march in City Lahore

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismiss petition filed agains ..

3 minutes ago

Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Game ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.