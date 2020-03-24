Romania Reports Eighth Coronavirus-Related Death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An eighth COVID-19 fatality was confirmed on Tuesday in Romania, according to the strategic communication group for the coronavirus pandemic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) An eighth COVID-19 fatality was confirmed on Tuesday in Romania, according to the strategic communication group for the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the authorities reported about 576 coronavirus cases and six fatalities in the country.

"A total of 576 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania to date, with 73 patients having recovered and been discharged from hospitals. In total, eight people died in Romania due to the coronavirus infection," the group was quoted as saying by the Digi 24 broadcaster.

Romania declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 16.

Like many other countries in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic, it has temporarily banned all foreign arrivals and suspended air traffic with Italy and Spain. Romania also closed its kindergartens and schools, banned public gatherings and temporarily suspended public food services. On Saturday, the Romanian government ordered a curfew and the closure of malls.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak of the coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 383,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.