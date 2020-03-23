Romania Reports Third Coronavirus-Related Death

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The third COVID-19 fatality was confirmed on Sunday in Romania in a 70-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions, Romanian media reported, citing the Strategic Communication Group for the coronavirus crisis.

The first two deaths caused by the coronavirus disease in Romania were confirmed earlier in the day in people aged 74 and 67, again with pre-existing health conditions.

"The third Romanian died on the evening of Sunday due to coronavirus infection. It was a 70-year-old man with chronic diseases, including diabetes," the Strategic Communication Group was quoted as saying by the Digi 24 broadcaster.

The latest update from the Romanian government on Sunday stated 433 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The country has declared a state of emergency over the pandemic. To curb the spread in Romania, the authorities have banned public gatherings and closed schools, kindergartens, malls and public food services. Air traffic with Italy and Spain has been temporarily suspended, as well.