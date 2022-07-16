Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Romania registered two new monkeypox cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Romania registered two new monkeypox cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The first patient infected with monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania on June 13.

"Two new cases of monkeypox have been detected in Romania. They are two men aged 30 and 32 years old. Both remain isolated in the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

Romania has 18 confirmed monkeypox cases as of Saturday.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The United Kingdom was the first European country to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria. World Health Organization said on Tuesday the number of people diagnosed with monkeypox has reached 9,200, with infection detected in 63 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.