UrduPoint.com

Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Romania registered two new monkeypox cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Romania registered two new monkeypox cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The first patient infected with monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania on June 13.

"Two new cases of monkeypox have been detected in Romania. They are two men aged 30 and 32 years old. Both remain isolated in the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

Romania has 18 confirmed monkeypox cases as of Saturday.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The United Kingdom was the first European country to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria. World Health Organization said on Tuesday the number of people diagnosed with monkeypox has reached 9,200, with infection detected in 63 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Portugal Romania United States Sweden Nigeria May June From

Recent Stories

Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per tola 16 July 2022

2 minutes ago
 Greece Sends Four Firefighting Planes to France, A ..

Greece Sends Four Firefighting Planes to France, Albania

2 minutes ago
 KPL gives peace message to whole world: Mushaal

KPL gives peace message to whole world: Mushaal

2 minutes ago
 Turkey to Be Last Member State to Ratify Finland's ..

Turkey to Be Last Member State to Ratify Finland's, Sweden's Accession to NATO - ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP writes FIA for stern legal action against misc ..

IGP writes FIA for stern legal action against miscreant groups on social media

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews election arrangements in Khus ..

Commissioner reviews election arrangements in Khushab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.