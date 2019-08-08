Romania Returns 15 Nationals From Syria Via Turkey - Foreign Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Romania repatriated 15 of its citizens and their family members from Syria with the help of Turkey, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The procedures of repatriation of 15 people, the citizens of Romania, and members of their families, from the Syrian Arab Republic through the Republic of Turkey were completed on August 7, 2019," the statement read.

The repatriation was carried out with support from the embassies of Romania in Damascus and Ankara, as well as its Consulate General in Istanbul and Honorary Consulate in the Turkish city of Iskenderun, according to the statement.

The group of 15 people left Syria on August 5. Their travel expenses were covered by the Romanian government, the ministry said.