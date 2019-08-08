UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Returns 15 Nationals From Syria Via Turkey - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Romania Returns 15 Nationals From Syria Via Turkey - Foreign Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Romania repatriated 15 of its citizens and their family members from Syria with the help of Turkey, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"The procedures of repatriation of 15 people, the citizens of Romania, and members of their families, from the Syrian Arab Republic through the Republic of Turkey were completed on August 7, 2019," the statement read.

The repatriation was carried out with support from the embassies of Romania in Damascus and Ankara, as well as its Consulate General in Istanbul and Honorary Consulate in the Turkish city of Iskenderun, according to the statement.

The group of 15 people left Syria on August 5. Their travel expenses were covered by the Romanian government, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Damascus Iskenderun Ankara Istanbul Romania August 2019 Family From Government Arab

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

2 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

29 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.