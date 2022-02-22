UrduPoint.com

Romania Says Could Host 500,000 Ukraine Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Romania could take in half a million refugees from neighbouring Ukraine if the crisis with Russia worsens, Defense Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday

Dancu said he did not expect many people to flee to Romania, but the EU member was ready to host more than 500,000 refugees.

"This is the figure for which we are prepared," Dancu told reporters.

Romania could set up reception centres, particularly in large towns along its 650-kilometre-long (400 miles) border with Ukraine, he said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two Ukraine breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops, drawing wide-spread condemnation and growing fears of an all-out invasion.

Romanian leaders have condemned Moscow's recognition of the region, with President Klaus Iohannis calling for a "stern response from the international community".

Iohannis said on Twitter he talked to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier Tuesday in support of sanctions to be adopted "without delay" against Moscow.

>