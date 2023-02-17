Romania Security Service Says Seized Suspicious Envelope Received by Russian Embassy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Romanian Security Service said on Friday that it had seized a suspicious envelope for verification which was sent to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

"This afternoon pyrotechnic teams of the Romanian security service arrived at the Russian Embassy to begin the standard procedure regarding a suspicious envelope.

After a preliminary check, it was taken away and safely transported for examination," the statement said.

According to the required procedures, the envelope will be examined in specialized laboratories to exclude all suspicions about possible substances that may be dangerous, according to the statement.