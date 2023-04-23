Romania Should Continue Boosting Military Interoperability With NATO - President

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The process of increasing the interoperability of Romania's land forces with their NATO counterparts should continue, as it is necessitated by current security challenges, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday.

"Given current security challenges facing Romania and the entire Euro-Atlantic area, it is necessary to continue the process of increasing the interoperability of the Romanian land forces with peer NATO structures through joint execution of missions and training activities," Iohannis said in a message on the occasion of the Day of Land Forces.

The president called land forces "one of the most important categories of forces of the Romanian army," adding that the security crisis in Europe and Russia's military operation in Ukraine highlighted the importance of their role in "ensuring the security of our country and NATO's eastern flank.

" Iohannis also pledged that his country will strengthen its defense and resilience capacities and remain a pillar of stability and a security guarantor in the region.

"Modernizing and equipping the Romanian army with new types of weaponry and equipment is a priority for the next period, and the allocation, starting this year, of 2.5% of GDP for defense provides the prerequisites for these objectives to be reached quickly," Iohannis said.

In early March 2022, Iohannis held a meeting with the country's Supreme Defense Council to discuss the security landscape amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. As a result of this meeting, it was decided to raise Romania's defense spending from 2% to 2.5% of GDP under a plan that is set to remain in place for at least 10 years. Over this period, the country seeks to modernize its defense system, equip the army and improve the qualifications of the military.