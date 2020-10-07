UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Struggles To Contain Virus With Tougher Controls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:21 AM

Romania struggles to contain virus with tougher controls

Romania announced tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, as the country's intensive care units struggled with an influx of patients

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Romania announced tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, as the country's intensive care units struggled with an influx of patients.

After a recent spike in cases, staff in the intensive care units are struggling, with more than 600 patients being treated for the virus across the country.

And in the last two days, two patients in a serious condition had to be transferred by helicopter to hospitals in different cities because some ICU units were full.

"There are some empty beds now, but we could reach maximum capacity," Health Minister Nelu Tataru told reporters Tuesday, referring to the situation in Bucharest.

In recent months, officials have admitted that only about 1,500 ICU beds are properly equipped, but say that an unspecified number have been added over the last few weeks.

Officials said plainclothes units would patrol crowded public spaces to enforce rules such as mask-wearing.

In Bucharest meanwhile, theatres and indoor pubs will have to close again.

"We noticed that some people only wear a mask when they see the law enforcement (.

..) Our goal is not to hand out fines, but we won't tolerate situation where the law is not respected", police spokesman Georgian Dragan told reporters.

The authorities will also toughen controls in places such as open markets, in a fresh attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Masks are already mandatory in enclosed public spaces and in crowded outdoor spaces.

Romania reported over 2,100 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total to 139,000 since the pandemic started.

To date, 5,121 people have died, the worst death rate in the eastern part of the European Union.

In the capital Bucharest, because the rate of infections surpassed 1.5 cases per one thousand inhabitants, cinemas, theatres and indoor pubs will close from Wednesday. Private events such as weddings and baptisms will be allowed only outdoors.

Local authorities in other counties across the country have taken similar decisions.

In a country known for its poor healthcare system, officials are afraid that hospitals soon will not be able to cope if the spread of the virus is not contained.

Related Topics

Police Poor European Union Died Bucharest Romania Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National T20 Cricket Cup: Fakhar Zaman heroic inni ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan: two revolutions, and other crises

3 minutes ago

Mexico mobilises military as major hurricane appro ..

3 minutes ago

Top US general quarantining after possible Covid e ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 taking heavy mental health toll on people ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.