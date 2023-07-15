Open Menu

Romania Suspends Work Of 10 Nursing Homes In Elderly Abuse Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Romanian authorities have suspended the operation of 10 nursing homes and care facilities after an inspection in a nationwide scandal over allegations of elderly abuse, media reported on Saturday.

Among the facilities in question was a nursing home for people with disabilities in the city of Chitila, Moldovan broadcaster Pro tv reported. The home was understaffed and had dirty rooms, with those in charge of the facility fined around $6,800, the report said.

In early June, the scandal around nursing homes erupted across Romania, with local media describing the facilities as "homes of horror." Investigators said that two criminal groups had been created in 2020, which were exploiting elderly people and those with disabilities from nursing homes.

Suspects forced patients to work and left them without sufficient food and medical treatment, according to the prosecution. The authorities already suspended the work of several facilities in June.

Several people have been arrested as a result of the investigation, with seven of them placed under house arrest. Dozens of elderly people have been hospitalized, and over a hundred of them were practically in slavery, the police said. Romanian Family Affairs Minister Gabriela Firea and Labor Minister Marius Budai resigned over the scandal.

