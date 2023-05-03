UrduPoint.com

Romania Temporary Bans Imports Of Ukrainian Wheat, Maize, Rapeseed, Sunflower - Authority

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Romania has imposed a temporary ban on imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed from Ukraine until June 5, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the European Commission announced that it had limited imports of agricultural products from Ukraine into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5. The measures are aimed at the elimination of logistical challenges related to the import and storage of Ukrainian products.

"The National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority fulfills new provisions of the Commission Implementing Regulation from May 2, 2023 ... ANSVSA will prohibit imports of wheat, maize, sunflower seed and rapeseed originating from Ukraine to Romania from the effective date of the regulation until June 5, 2023," the authority said.

The measure does not apply to import contracts signed before May 2 or imports of other food products from Ukraine, according to ANSVSA.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain. They noted that large amounts of surplus grain coming from Ukraine were pushing the prices down in these countries and harming local farmers.

