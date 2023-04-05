Close
Romania To Allocate $1.5Mln To Strengthen Moldovan, Ukrainian Defense - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Romania will allocate a total of $1.5 million to enhance defense capabilities of Moldova and Ukraine in line with NATO's commitment to its partners, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said.

"Romania will commit and announce tomorrow and today the fact that we will contribute further to defense capacity building programs of the alliance ” $800,000 for Ukraine, $750,000 for Moldova ” in order to improve their defense capacities," Aurescu said at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

Romania's pledge to contribute to strengthening defense capacities of the two countries follows the statement of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who said on Monday that he supported NATO's reinforced presence in the Black Sea region.

The development come amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine and a new escalation around Moldova. In February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia was allegedly seeking to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response that the Moldovan government was using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the nation's political and economic crises.

