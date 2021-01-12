UrduPoint.com
Romania To Extend Coronavirus-Related Curfew For 30 Days Starting Wednesday

Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:27 PM

Romania to Extend Coronavirus-Related Curfew for 30 Days Starting Wednesday

The Romanian authorities on Tuesday decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew for another 30 days starting from Wednesday, the government said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Romanian authorities on Tuesday decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew for another 30 days starting from Wednesday, the government said.

The curfew was previously extended in December.

"The government decided to extend the high alert regime from January 13, 2021, as well as to establish measures to prevent and combat the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban on movement of citizens has been extended from 11.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. [21:00 to 03:00 GMT]," the commission said in a statement.

Going out will be allowed only for essential purposes, such as working if telecommuting is not possible, getting medical help, or providing care for the elderly or handicapped relatives.

Face covering will also remain mandatory for all individuals over the age of five. sports events will be held behind closed doors.

