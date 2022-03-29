Romania to Get Minesweepers From Italy to Search for Mines in Black Sea - Ministry

Romania expects to receive two minesweepers from Italy to assist in the search for drifting Ukrainian mines in the waters of the Black Sea, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday

BUCHAREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Romania expects to receive two minesweepers from Italy to assist in the search for drifting Ukrainian mines in the waters of the Black Sea, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a drifting mine was discovered 70 kilometers (about 40 miles) from the Romanian coast.

"At the moment we have three ships, a minelayer and ships for patrolling the Black Sea. Air patrols are organized in the Black Sea, there are helicopters that, according to the plan, fly over the Black Sea and try to find out if there are mines.

I also spoke with the Italian Minister of Defense, who said that he was ready to send two minesweepers and a command ship to the Black Sea," Dincu said.

Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. Last Saturday, Moscow warned Black Sea neighbors that naval mines drifting from Ukrainian ports would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts in a matter of days.