UrduPoint.com

Romania To Get Minesweepers From Italy To Search For Mines In Black Sea - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Romania to Get Minesweepers From Italy to Search for Mines in Black Sea - Ministry

Romania expects to receive two minesweepers from Italy to assist in the search for drifting Ukrainian mines in the waters of the Black Sea, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday

BUCHAREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Romania expects to receive two minesweepers from Italy to assist in the search for drifting Ukrainian mines in the waters of the Black Sea, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a drifting mine was discovered 70 kilometers (about 40 miles) from the Romanian coast.

"At the moment we have three ships, a minelayer and ships for patrolling the Black Sea. Air patrols are organized in the Black Sea, there are helicopters that, according to the plan, fly over the Black Sea and try to find out if there are mines.

I also spoke with the Italian Minister of Defense, who said that he was ready to send two minesweepers and a command ship to the Black Sea," Dincu said.

Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. Last Saturday, Moscow warned Black Sea neighbors that naval mines drifting from Ukrainian ports would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts in a matter of days.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Odessa Italy Romania Turkish Lira March From

Recent Stories

SHCC awards Quality Care Provisional Certificate t ..

SHCC awards Quality Care Provisional Certificate to LUH on better performance

2 minutes ago
 Belgium Decides to Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats ..

Belgium Decides to Expel Over 20 Russian Diplomats - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Provincial ministers meet Buzdar

Provincial ministers meet Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 Closing session of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise ..

Closing session of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held

2 minutes ago
 PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

5 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.