Romania to Hold Chemical, Biological, Nuclear Defense Exercises on Thursday - Bucharest

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Romania will host a NATO battlegroup-supported multinational exercise on protection against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats dubbed Resolute Eagle on June 8, the Romanian National Defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Resolute Eagle multinational chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise will be held on Thursday, June 9, at the Joint National Training Center in (the commune of) Cincu, Brasov County," the ministry said on the website.

The exercise focuses on improving interoperability among NATO forces and building defense expertise.

About 70 Romanian, French and Polish soldiers with 14 tactical vehicles will participate in the drills.

A French chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense platoon will be deployed to Cincu as part of a multinational battlegroup for the first time and will provide decontamination of personnel and equipment within the group.

The NATO Forward Presence Battlegroup in Romania was established in May 2022 and consists of troops from France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The combat group's purpose is to deter and defend the alliance's eastern flank. Its current armaments include light armored vehicles and tanks.