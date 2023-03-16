CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Sea Shield 2023 military drills with the participation of 12 member states and partners of NATO will be held in Romania from March 20 to April 2, the Romanian Naval Forces said on Wednesday.

"Romania's Navy will organize the Sea Shield 2023 multinational exercise from March 20 to April 2. Some 3,400 soldiers and representatives of several national defense agencies, as well as 12 other allied and partner nations, will conduct comprehensive training activities in all operational environments," the force said on the website.

According to the statement, Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Moldavia, the United States, and Turkey will take part in the drills.

The exercise will take place in the waters of the Black Sea and the Danube. Over 30 warships of the Romanian Naval Forces, two warships of Bulgaria's Navy, 14 French, Romania, and US aircraft, 15 rapid response and patrol boats, as well as 57 units of other military equipment will be used in the drills.

Sea Shield 2023 is the most complex military drill planned by the Romanian Naval Forces. Sea Shield is a Romanian-led multinational naval exercise focused on enhancing interoperability between participating nations.