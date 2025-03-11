Romania to present hundreds of books, albums at Brussels International Book Fair

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) participates in the 54th edition of the Brussels International Book Fair, which will take place from March 13 to 16, 2025, at the Tour et Taxis exhibition centre in Brussels, Belgium.

According to an ICR press release, the ICR stand (number 227, Pavilion 2) will be located in the main area of the building and will feature a space for displaying and selling books. Visitors will find over 500 volumes, including books and albums published by prominent Romanian publishing houses, with a focus on French-language translations, but also in other foreign languages and Romanian.

The stand will feature French translations of Romanian literature, art and culture, supported by ICR's Translation and Publication Support and Publishing Romania programmes. Thanks to a partnership with the online bookstore diasporaciteste.eu, visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase books from various literary genres, including fiction, history, geography, tourism, art and Romanian heritage albums, as well as books for children.

ICR's participation this year takes place under the slogan 'We Read, Translate and Discover Romanian Literature Worldwide,' aligning with the fair's general theme, 'Habiter le monde.' The stand's design was created by artist Marius P. Weber.

'This year's edition will provide a new opportunity for promoting shared cultural space, language and culture between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

ICR will also reiterate its support for the Republic of Moldova's European cultural journey and how literature, particularly poetry, can help promote common European values,' ICR points out.

The participation of members from the EUNIC cluster, including the Austrian Cultural Forum, Instituto Cervantes, the Camoes Institute, the Czech Cultural Centre, the Italian Cultural Institute, Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut, the Polish Cultural Institute and ICR, is coordinated by ICR's Brussels office, which is holding the presidency of EUNIC Brussels. This collaboration emphasises the importance of European unity and cooperation, particularly in a society facing multiple crises and conflicts.

The Brussels Book Fair is one of the most significant cultural events in Belgium and the European Union, bringing together thousands of authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers, critics, librarians and tens of thousands of readers.

In 2024, when ICR first participated in this international fair with its own stand, organisers reported a highly successful debut: 75,000 visitors, 400,000 social media interactions and 100,000 users on the fair's website. Over 500 publishers from around the world participated, along with more than 1,000 authors and hundreds of representatives from libraries across Belgium.