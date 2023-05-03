UrduPoint.com

Romania To Provide Additional 10Mln Euros To Local Farmers - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Romania will provide an additional 10 million euros ($11 million) of financial aid for local farmers affected by the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain to the market, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday

In April, Romania received 10 million euros from the European Commission as compensation for farmers. Romanian Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea said on Tuesday that the European Commission will provide an additional 30 million euros to Romania in the near future.

"The European Commission proposes a second installment of the financial compensation to Romanian farmers which is estimated to be about 30 million euros. That money will come as a supplement to the 10 million euros approved by the (European) Commission as a first aid package, to which the government of Romania will add another 10 million euros," Ciuca said during a government session.

He pointed out that Romania had adopted a political position that was correct and did not make any unilateral decisions in relation to Ukrainian grain imports, upholding the relevant European norms and regulations, while at the same time serving the interests of Romanian farmers.

"I stated it from the very beginning, including in the letter that I sent to the European Commission, that Romanian farmers need a just compensation for the losses they sustained due to Ukrainian grain imports," the prime minister added.

On Tuesday, the European Commission announced that it had limited imports of agricultural products from Ukraine into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5. The measures aim to eliminate logistical challenges related to the import and storage of Ukrainian products and were adopted after the governments affected raised the issue in a bid to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain.

