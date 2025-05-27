Open Menu

Romania To Send 12 Teams To 2025 European Rowing Championships In Plovdiv

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Romania to send 12 teams to 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Romania will compete with 12 teams at the 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from May 29 to June 1.

According to the Romanian Rowing Federation press release, Ciprian Tudosa, a member of the men’s four-oared team, said recent changes in the crews have boosted motivation. "We are well-prepared and confident.

The adjustments made recently have given us the extra drive we needed," he added.

Notably, Olympic and world champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, who previously dominated the women’s double sculls, will no longer row together at this event. Both athletes, however, remain determined to prove their strength in Plovdiv.

At last year’s European Championships in Szeged, Hungary, Romania won eight medals; four gold, two silver and two bronze, finishing second overall behind the UK.

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

2 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

9 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

9 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

11 hours ago
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

11 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kama ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar

11 hours ago
 Schneider Electric launches AED100 million educati ..

Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign lett ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..

11 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit receptio ..

Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia

11 hours ago
 PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, ..

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues

11 hours ago

More Stories From World