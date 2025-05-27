Romania to send 12 teams to 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Romania will compete with 12 teams at the 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from May 29 to June 1.

According to the Romanian Rowing Federation press release, Ciprian Tudosa, a member of the men’s four-oared team, said recent changes in the crews have boosted motivation. "We are well-prepared and confident.

The adjustments made recently have given us the extra drive we needed," he added.

Notably, Olympic and world champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, who previously dominated the women’s double sculls, will no longer row together at this event. Both athletes, however, remain determined to prove their strength in Plovdiv.

At last year’s European Championships in Szeged, Hungary, Romania won eight medals; four gold, two silver and two bronze, finishing second overall behind the UK.