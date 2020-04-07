Romania to Send Doctors to Italy to Help in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that his country would send to Italy 17 medical professionals to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus disease outbreak.

"Romania will send a team of doctors and medical workers to Italy. They will go to the region of Milan. The team consists of 11 doctors and six medical assistants," Iohannis said at a briefing.

According to the president, by that move Romania wants to express solidarity with Italy, which is heavily hit by the pandemic.

Romania so far confirmed 4,057 COVID-19 cases with 137 fatalities.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 case count in Italy has surpassed 132,000, the second-highest figure in Europe after Spain. Of these, a total of 16,523 patients have died and more than 28,900 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,320,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 73,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.