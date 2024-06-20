Open Menu

Romania To Send Patriot Missile System To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Romania to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

NATO member Romania announced Thursday that it would send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, which Kyiv has requested to help its fight against Russia's invasion

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) NATO member Romania announced Thursday that it would send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, which Kyiv has requested to help its fight against Russia's invasion.

"Considering the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine... council members decided to donate a Patriot system to Ukraine in close coordination with allies," the Supreme Council of National Defence said in a statement.

The donation was made "on the condition that our country continues negotiations with allies, in particular the US, with a view to obtaining a similar or equivalent system" to protect its own air space, it added.

The country, which borders Ukraine, also needed "a temporary solution to cover the operational vulnerability thus created", it added.

While Kyiv is calling for more Patriot missile systems, NATO countries have been reluctant to send them because they want to protect their own airspace.

Germany recently announced it would transfer a third Patriot air-defence system to Ukraine, while the United States is expected to send a second battery to Kyiv, according to US media reports.

Romania signed a $4-billion deal for seven Patriot batteries with the US in 2017, the biggest defence acquisition in its history.

Two of the four systems it has received so far are fully operational.

Romania has been providing military help to Kyiv in the war with Russia, but has refused to reveal the scale of the support, citing security concerns.

It has also pledged to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets in a regional hub inaugurated in November 2023, although the timeline for that programme remains unclear.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Germany Romania United States Hub November 2017 Media

Recent Stories

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

17 seconds ago
 Govt aims to transform entire education system of ..

Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool S ..

19 seconds ago
 RPO for controlling crime rate in region

RPO for controlling crime rate in region

21 seconds ago
 Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feed ..

Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feeders: IESCO Spokesperson

11 seconds ago
 KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital

KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital

12 seconds ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce e ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce electricity tariff: PM

14 seconds ago
SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and ..

SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and seed farm in Setharja

15 seconds ago
 High-level delegation led by Industries Minister t ..

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..

5 minutes ago
 Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets ..

Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..

31 minutes ago
 Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 chil ..

Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees

32 minutes ago
 415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP ..

415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

32 minutes ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World