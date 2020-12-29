Romania to Share Its COVID-19 Vaccine Stockpile With Moldova - Moldovan President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Romania will help Moldova tackle the coronavirus outbreak by supplying COVID-19 vaccines from its own reserve, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday.

Sandu made the statement at a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is on an official visit in Chisinau.

"We have discussed the opportunities for a joint fight against the pandemic. I welcome Romania's decision to give Moldova part of its coronavirus vaccines," Sandu said.

As clarified by Iohannis, Romania will send 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova in the near future, as well as medical experts to train their Moldovan counterparts.

Romania launched a mass vaccination campaign on December 27, together with most other EU member states. Bucharest has already assisted Chisinau at earlier stages of the pandemic by supplying medical equipment and personal protective equipment, as well as sending medical workers to fight the disease on the ground.