Romania to Sign Agreement on Black Sea-Caspian Corridor This Year - State Secretary Foghis

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Romania expects to sign an agreement on the Black Sea-Caspian Sea international transport corridor this year, Romanian Transport and Infrastructure Ministry State Secretary Adrian-George Foghis said in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

Speaking in Ashgabat at the 2nd International Conference, "International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development - 2023", Foghis said he had discussed in Turkmenistan creating an international transport route from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

He said Romania, jointly with Georgia and Azerbaijan, is working on the creation of a transport corridor that will not only provide faster transit of goods, but will also provide the project participants with a multimodal, integrated corridor.

"What we are discussing now is an intergovernmental agreement, and we hope that with the assistance of the government of Turkmenistan this year, we will complete the process and sign a political agreement on the Black Sea-Caspian Sea international transport route," Foghis, who is also a coordinator of the working group for the implementation of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea strategic project, said.

Since 2019, Turkmenistan has been participating in talks with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Romania on the creation of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport corridor. This corridor, in particular, envisions an increase in cargo transportation through the ports of Turkmenbashi, Baku, Poti, Batumi and Constanta.