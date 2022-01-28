Romania to Stay Out of Russia-Ukraine Standoff - Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com

Romania will not send troops to Ukraine in the event of a military conflict with Russia but it will support Kiev through diplomacy, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Friday

"A NATO or Romanian intervention in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine is out of the question. There is no chance of this," he told the Digi 24 news television channel.

Romania stands ready to support Ukraine at the diplomatic level and by voting in favor of sanctions on the Russian economy, including the energy and finance sectors, Aurescu said.

Russia and NATO have traded accusations of massing troops along the eastern European border. Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's chief, said on Monday that it was weighing sending more battle groups to the area, while the United States put thousands of troops on a heightened alert ahead of a possible deployment.

