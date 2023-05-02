CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Romania's National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar assured his Moldovan counterpart on Tuesday of his country's support for the neighbor's military overhaul, citing emerging threats.

"The ministry under my leadership supports Moldova's ambitious plan to reform the national army and bolster defenses against a broad range of threats. We see Moldova as our strategic priority," he told a news conference in Chisinau.

The Romanian defense chief arrived in the Moldovan capital on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

He met with Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii to discuss local and regional security issues, such as "hybrid war threats, disinformation and propaganda campaigns" that he attributed to Russia.

Tilvar is expected to meet with the leaders of the eastern European nation, including President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu, followed by a review of a motorized infantry brigade on Wednesday.