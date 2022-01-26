Romania to Take Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country - President

The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

We decided to take a number of important measures: to take concrete steps to increase the presence of NATO allies in Romania, the government will continue making preparations for potential arrivals of a wave of refugees," the president told a briefing.