Romania To Take Steps To Increase NATO Presence In Country - President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022)

"We discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

We decided to take a number of important measures: to take concrete steps to increase the presence of NATO allies in Romania, the government will continue making preparations for potential arrivals of a wave of refugees," the president told a briefing.

