Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu

Romania intends to ask the European Commission (EC) to extend the restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries until the end of 2023, Romania's new Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Romania intends to ask the European Commission (EC) to extend the restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries until the end of 2023, Romania's new Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu said on Thursday.

On May 2, the EC banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5 in a bid to "ease logistical bottlenecks," but allowed their circulation in other European markets. The ban was later extended until September 15.�

"The ban will be in force until September 15. I will talk to my colleagues from other countries, and together, we will request an extension until December 31.

I will try to add 10 more products (to the ban list), aside from wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed," Barbu said during a parliament session.� �

He added that the exports of Ukrainian meat and honey also need to be banned in Romania.� � �

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the European Union last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market amid Russia's military operation. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.