UrduPoint.com

Romania Wants Ban On Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister Of Agriculture Florin Barbu

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu

Romania intends to ask the European Commission (EC) to extend the restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries until the end of 2023, Romania's new Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Romania intends to ask the European Commission (EC) to extend the restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries until the end of 2023, Romania's new Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu said on Thursday.

On May 2, the EC banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5 in a bid to "ease logistical bottlenecks," but allowed their circulation in other European markets. The ban was later extended until September 15.�

"The ban will be in force until September 15. I will talk to my colleagues from other countries, and together, we will request an extension until December 31.

I will try to add 10 more products (to the ban list), aside from wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed," Barbu said during a parliament session.� �

He added that the exports of Ukrainian meat and honey also need to be banned in Romania.� � �

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the European Union last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market amid Russia's military operation. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Russia Parliament Agriculture European Union Sale Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary Turkish Lira March May June September December Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

48 seconds ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

49 seconds ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

51 seconds ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

52 seconds ago
 US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Tr ..

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Transfers Russian Assets to Ukra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.