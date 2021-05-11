Romanian Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Earlier Diplomat Expulsion

Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate arrived on Tuesday at the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate arrived on Tuesday at the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An aide to the Russian military attache in Romania was declared persona non grata late last month. Moscow qualified the decision as an unfriendly step and pointed to its right to retaliate.