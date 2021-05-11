UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Ambassador Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry Over Earlier Diplomat Expulsion

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Romanian Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Earlier Diplomat Expulsion

Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate arrived on Tuesday at the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate arrived on Tuesday at the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An aide to the Russian military attache in Romania was declared persona non grata late last month. Moscow qualified the decision as an unfriendly step and pointed to its right to retaliate.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bucharest Romania

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

14 minutes ago

Indonesian Submarines and Pakistan

18 minutes ago

1400 cops to perform security duty on Eidul Fitr i ..

5 minutes ago

Search in Medvedchuk's Home is Related to Probe In ..

5 minutes ago

88 percent wheat procurement target achieved in Jh ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Police Chief says controlling street crime ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.