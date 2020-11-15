UrduPoint.com
Romanian Authorities To Inspect All Intensive Care Units In Country After Deadly Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Romanian Authorities to Inspect All Intensive Care Units in Country After Deadly Fire

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Romanian authorities are set to carry out inspections in all intensive care units in the country after 10 people died in a fire in a hospital in Piatra Neamt, the press office of the Cabinet of Ministers said Sunday.

Ten patients who were connected to ventilators with advanced coronavirus symptoms died and seven people were severely injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in the northeastern city.

"With the help of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as well as with the help of the Public Health Directorate, strict checks of the work of intensive care units will be carried out," the press service of the Romanian Cabinet said in a statement Sunday.

The General Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case over causing death through negligence.

Romanian health authorities currently count over 360,000 cases of COVID-19 in total, with 7,096 detected Sunday. At the same time, 8,926 people in the country have lost their lives to the disease.

