Romanian Border Police Detain Over 90 Migrants Trying To Illegally Enter Hungary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Romanian Border Police Detain Over 90 Migrants Trying to Illegally Enter Hungary

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Romanian Border Police said on Monday that they had detected over 90 migrants on the Romanian-Hungarian border who were trying to leave the country illegally to reach Western Europe.

"Border police officers at the Nadlac II border crossing detected 92 people from different countries who tried to illegally cross the border with Hungary by hiding in three vehicles driven by Turkish and Romanian drivers," the police said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, two Romanians and a Turk driving the vehicles with the migrants have been detained, the police said, adding that some of the migrants from Syria, Iraq, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Egypt hiding in the vehicles had entered Romania illegally.

Law enforcement officials will take further action against the migrants and the detained drivers.

