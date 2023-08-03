The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Romanian Charge D'affaires in Moscow Costi Ionita to inform him about introduction of quotas on the number of personnel in Romanian diplomatic missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Romanian Charge D'affaires in Moscow Costi Ionita to inform him about introduction of quotas on the number of personnel in Romanian diplomatic missions.

"On August 3, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Romania in Russia C.

Ionita was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note from the ministry on the introduction of quotas on the number of staff of Romanian diplomatic and consular institutions in Russia as a symmetrical response to restrictions on the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate General of Russia in Constanta," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow reserves a right to impose additional measures over Bucharest's unfriendly policy, the ministry added.