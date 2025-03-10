Open Menu

Romanian Climber Completes Seven Summits Circuit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Romanian climber completes Seven Summits circuit

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Climber and mountain guide, Teofil Vlad (43), has successfully reached the highest peaks on all seven continents, completing the prestigious Seven Summits circuit.

The final ascent, which took place on March 7, was on the Carstensz Pyramid in West Papua, Indonesia, marking the completion of a project that began over 20 years ago.

With this achievement, Vlad becomes one of the few Romanians to complete the Seven Summits circuit.

“Seven Summits was for me more than just a mountain challenge, it is about passion, determination and the desire to overcome any obstacle. Each summit reached is, beyond a sports achievement, also proof that through hard work, courage and perseverance, any dream can become a reality. Obstacles are inevitable, but they give meaning to the journey.

I hope this ascent will inspire others to believe in their strength and follow their own dreams,” said the climber.

The Seven Summits is one of the most famous objectives in the mountaineering world, comprising ascents of the highest peaks on each continent: Everest (8,848 m, Asia), Aconcagua (6,961 m, South America), Denali (6,194 m, North America), Kilimanjaro (5,895 m, Africa), Vinson (4,892 m, Antarctica), Elbrus (5,642 m, Europe) and Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m, Australia and Oceania).

Carstensz Pyramid, the final stage of this project, had been inaccessible for five years due to political conflicts in the region. The peak is regarded as the most difficult in the circuit, due to the rugged terrain, unpredictable climate and geopolitical dangers in West Papua.

