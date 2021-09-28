UrduPoint.com

Romanian Court Approves No-Confidence Motion In Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Romanian Court Approves No-Confidence Motion in Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Romanian Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Florin Citu was valid and the parliament may proceed therewith.

In early September, the liberal USR-Plus party initiated a no-confidence vote in response to Citu's dismissal of Justice Minister Stelian Ion. The right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians party (AUR) supported the move. USR-Plus also recalled the deputy prime minister and six ministers from the cabinet. Citu requested the Constitutional Court decide whether there was a legal conflict between the government and the parliament, and if a no-confidence vote could be applied in such a situation.

The court unanimously ruled that the motion passed by AUR and USR-Plus was valid, the national Mediafax news agency reported.

USR-Plus stated that after Ion's resignation, Citu lobbied adoption of the third national local development program, which the party says is a tremendous robbery against the nation. As part of the scheme, Romanian mayoral offices are to receive almost $12 billion in investments. USR-Plus ministers led by Ion opposed the program, saying it was leading to corruption among local authorities, and not the development of cities and villages.

The Citu government was formed in December 2020, with the ruling coalition consisting of the National Liberal Party, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania, and USR-Plus.

