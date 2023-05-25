UrduPoint.com

Romanian Crime Agency Says Prosecutors Conducting 300 House Raids Against Drug Cartel

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Romanian Crime Agency Says Prosecutors Conducting 300 House Raids Against Drug Cartel

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Romanian prosecutors have launched 300 house raids in order to dismantle organized crime groups linked to drug trafficking, as well as human trafficking and cybercrime, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said on Thursday.

"In a large-scale operation, DIICOT prosecutors, Romanian police and border police, supported by the Romanian gendarmerie, are conducting 58 operational activities to dismantle organized criminal groups specializing in trafficking of highly dangerous drugs as well as psychoactive substances.

DIICOT prosecutors, together with the police, will execute more than 300 house search warrants and about 300 arrest warrants," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Suspects linked to human trafficking and cybercrime are also targeted by the operation, the statement added.

The agency explained that the searches are conducted to collect evidence of the activities of criminal groups, as well as to identify suspects' property, which can be confiscated to compensate the victims.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Border Criminals

Recent Stories

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

6 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Ge ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Geneva Centre for Security Polic ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.