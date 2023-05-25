Romanian Crime Agency Says Prosecutors Conducting 300 House Raids Against Drug Cartel

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Romanian prosecutors have launched 300 house raids in order to dismantle organized crime groups linked to drug trafficking, as well as human trafficking and cybercrime, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said on Thursday.

"In a large-scale operation, DIICOT prosecutors, Romanian police and border police, supported by the Romanian gendarmerie, are conducting 58 operational activities to dismantle organized criminal groups specializing in trafficking of highly dangerous drugs as well as psychoactive substances.

DIICOT prosecutors, together with the police, will execute more than 300 house search warrants and about 300 arrest warrants," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Suspects linked to human trafficking and cybercrime are also targeted by the operation, the statement added.

The agency explained that the searches are conducted to collect evidence of the activities of criminal groups, as well as to identify suspects' property, which can be confiscated to compensate the victims.