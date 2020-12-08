UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Defense Minister Ciuca Becomes Acting Prime Minister -Presidential Administration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree to appoint National Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as acting prime minister, the presidential administration said in a statement.

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday announced his resignation due to a poor result of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) in the parliamentary elections. After 95 percent of the votes have been counted, the opposition Social Democratic Party is in the lead with 29.8 percent of the vote, while the National Liberals receive only 25.11 percent.

"President of Romania Klaus Iohannis took note of the resignation of Ludovic Orban from the post of Romania's prime minister.

The Romanian president appointed Nicolae Ionel Ciuca as acting prime minister, he will serve as prime minister until a new cabinet is formed," the administration said.

Iohannis said that in a few days he would invite parliamentary factions for consultations to discuss the possibility of forming a ruling coalition and appointing a new prime minister. The president said he believed a center-right coalition could be formed in the country, and the Social Democratic Party would remain in opposition.

