Romanian Defense Minister Resigns After Comments on Peace With Russia

Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu announced his resignation on Monday, citing the impossibility of working with President Klaus Iohannis

Earlier in October, Romania's third-largest parliamentary party, Save Romania Union (USR), asked Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca to dismiss Dincu from his post for his statements that negotiations are the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Ciuca noted that the statements do not reflect Romania's position but confined himself to a conversation with the minister.

"This morning I submitted my resignation as Minister of #NationalDefence to the Prime Minister of Romania, @Nicolae Ciuca. The reason for my decision is the impossibility of working with the President of Romania, the commander-in-chief of the Romanian army," Dincu said on social media.

The minister noted that he had decided to resign from office in order to avoid hindering decision-making processes and programs as well as blocking the country's defense projects.

On October 11, Iohannis said that only Ukraine should decide "when, how and what to negotiate," reiterating the official position of Romania and the European Union on the crisis.

Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. The last round of the negotiations concluded in Istanbul on March 29. The talks have since stalled.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.