Romanian Defense Minister Says Weapons Supplies To Ukraine Not On Agenda

Published April 27, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The Romanian authorities do not discuss the issue of sending weapons to Ukraine, providing only humanitarian aid, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Romanian authorities do not discuss the issue of sending weapons to Ukraine, providing only humanitarian aid, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said on Wednesday.

On April 22, Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the lower house of the Romanian parliament, said that Bucharest is considering deliveries of decommissioned MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets to Ukraine to help fend off the Russian advance.

"At the moment we have no discussion in the ruling coalition about weapons, about sending lethal weapons to Ukraine. Romania has been providing humanitarian support to Ukraine from the first moment," Dincu told journalists.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the ministry had issued a note to all states providing Ukraine with lethal arms.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. However, Western countries were mass supplying arms to Kiev even before the beginning of the operation.

