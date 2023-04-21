Romanian Defense Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation - Bucharest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and US Ambassador to Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec have discussed prospects for bilateral security cooperation and NATO's activities in the Black Sea region during a meeting in Bucharest, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

"Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar received US Ambassador to Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday, April 20. Prospects for bilateral cooperation were reviewed, including contribution to joint efforts aimed at strengthening Euro-Atlantic security within NATO," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Romanian defense chief also expressed gratitude for the excellent level of defense cooperation between Romania and the United States and stressed the need for bilateral collaboration in the form of joint exercises, the statement read.

In addition, Tilvar noted the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Euro-Atlantic security and stated the need to support such NATO's vulnerable partners as Moldova and Georgia, the Romanian Defense Ministry said. In this context, Tilvar welcomed Washington's efforts to develop an US strategy for the Black Sea region.

In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Washington's plans to develop a national strategy for the Black Sea by June. In early April, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed his support for the strengthening of NATO's presence in the Black Sea region as a measure to improve security of the Euro-Atlantic space.