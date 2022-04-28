Romanian Defense Ministry Says No Transfer of NATO Military Equipment to Border of Ukraine

The Romanian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that there was no transfer of NATO military equipment to the border of Ukraine, but military exercises were being held in the country with the participation of allied countries

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Romanian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that there was no transfer of NATO military equipment to the border of Ukraine, but military exercises were being held in the country with the participation of allied countries.

Earlier, a video was circulated on social networks, in which a convoy of military equipment in Romania allegedly moves toward the borders of Ukraine and Moldova.

"We are reporting a new fake news posted on various online platforms in Romania and other countries that promotes the idea that a convoy of US military vehicles will move from Romania to Ukraine. On Wednesday, April 27, US vehicles escorted by special vehicles of the military police of the Romanian army left for the Babadag firing range to carry out the previously planned shooting with the Romanian soldiers and allies," the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed that US military equipment was visible in the video, but it had been deployed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base since the beginning of this year.

"The training activities conducted by the military personnel of the allied countries stationed in our country, as part of measures to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, are relevant, therefore, such convoys of military equipment belonging not only to the United States, but also to Belgium, France, Italy, the UK or Portugal can be often observed during trips between bases and joint training facilities," the defense ministry added.