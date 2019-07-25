UrduPoint.com
Romanian Diplomat Feruta Becomes Acting Head Of IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta became the new acting director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta became the new acting director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday.

"As a consequence of the recent passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano, and in order to ensure the orderly and smooth functioning of the Agency, the board of Governors has decided to designate Mr Cornel Feruta as acting Director General, until a Director General assumes office," the statement said.

International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) director general Yukiya Amano had passed away on Monday at age 72.

Newly designated acting director general Cornel Feruta, a Romanian career diplomat, has assumed senior posts at the IAEA for many years.

He was also part of the delegation that held negotiations with Iran in 2015 for the nuclear agreement.

