Romanian Far-right Candidate Wins 1st Round Of Presidential Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Far-right candidate George Simion won the first round of Romania’s presidential election re-run Sunday by a large margin.
Simion, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), received more than 40.
2% with over 98% of the votes counted, according to the Romanian Permanent Electoral Authority.
He was followed by the centrist mayor of the capital city of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, with over 20.8%.
Fellow Centrist Crin Antonescu of the ruling Social Democratic Party was third with nearly 20.5%.
As no candidate garnered the 50%+1 required majority to be elected, the country will hold a second round of elections on May 18.
Recent Stories
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Romanian far-right candidate wins 1st round of presidential elections5 minutes ago
-
Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China15 minutes ago
-
A clean sweep for China at Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing25 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas announces Q1 net income of $1.27 billion25 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui honors Pakistani hero Abdul Rehman Peshawari at Istanbul ceremony55 minutes ago
-
Gaza bakeries shut, children go hungry after two months of Israeli blockade: UN3 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges UNSC to ensure self-determination right for Kashmiri people3 hours ago
-
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the University of Dubai, and ..4 hours ago
-
President Zhaparov congratulates Kyrgyzstani on Constitution Day6 hours ago
-
Amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions, UNSC meets Monday afternoon for emergency in-camera consultati ..6 hours ago
-
Smooth sailing for holy journey: Hajj visas issued to 98pc Pakistani pilgrims19 hours ago
-
Putin hails Lukashenko’s gift22 hours ago