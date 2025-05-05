Romanian far-right candidate wins 1st round of presidential elections

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Far-right candidate George Simion won the first round of Romania’s presidential election re-run Sunday by a large margin.

Simion, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), received more than 40.

2% with over 98% of the votes counted, according to the Romanian Permanent Electoral Authority.

He was followed by the centrist mayor of the capital city of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, with over 20.8%.

Fellow Centrist Crin Antonescu of the ruling Social Democratic Party was third with nearly 20.5%.

As no candidate garnered the 50%+1 required majority to be elected, the country will hold a second round of elections on May 18.