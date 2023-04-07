Close
Romanian Farmers Block Roads To Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Thousands of Romanian farmers blocked roads leading to Ukraine with tractors on Friday in protest against imports of cheap Ukrainian grain that has been clogging up European warehouses, Romanian media reported.

Some 7,000 farmers took their tractors to the streets in 18 Romanian counties to draw attention to the financial squeeze faced by farmers in Romania as well as Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, according to Agerpres news agency.

In the border region of Satu Mare, farmers parked 300 tractors at the crossing to Ukraine to demand that the European Commission protect local producers.

The EU executive insists that it is helping Ukraine take its agricultural products to the global market to stave off hunger in poorer countries, but the Farmers' Force Association in Romania has argued that much of the grain exported from Ukraine has ended up in neighboring countries.

Romanian farmers have been losing up to 40% of income generated by cereal sales in Europe since the EU opened the floodgates on Ukrainian grain, which has been exempted from import tariffs until June 2024. Farmers also complain that Ukrainian crops are allegedly treated with banned chemicals and are not safe for consumption, according to Agerpres.

